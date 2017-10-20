Biker injured after collision with car in Sunderland

A motorcyclist required treatment after being involved in a collision with a car in Sunderland tonight.

Emergency services attended Grange Park Avenue, at the junction with Thompson Road, in the Monkwearmouth area of the city, after the incident took place at about 5.30pm.

The motorcyclist was found to have minor injuries.

A spokesman for Northumbria Police said: "We received reports of a two-vehicle accident at 5.30pm today.

"It was a two-vehicle accident involving a motorcycle and a car.

"The motorcyclist had minor injuries."