Battler Bradley Lowery enjoys 'lovely' weekend away with family

Little battler Bradley Lowery has enjoyed a 'lovely' weekend away, his family have said.

The six-year-old traveled to his grandparents' caravan, where his mother Gemma said he appeared to be 'his quirky little self' and has said he wants to go swimming.

A post on the Bradley Lowery's Fight Against Neuroblastoma Facebook page read: "Bradley has had a lovely weekend at his grandparents caravan.

"He is still sleeping a lot but when he is awake he is his quirky little self.

"We have had our orders and he wants to go swimming, so hopefully get to do that in the next few days even if he only gets in for five minutes."

However, despite Bradley's cheery exterior, the youngster's terminal cancer is worsening with new lumps growing inside his tiny body.

The post added: "Although he seems to be doing okay on the outside, we are finding new lumps and bumps each day, so inside is obviously changing fast.

"We are taking each day as it comes and treasuring every smile and we are still hoping to go away somewhere close to home so we can enjoy some quality family time at end of this week.



"Last week when I was told Brad had weeks to live, I was obviously heart broken and the thought of only having a few weeks was unbearable.

"When I look at him now I can't believe it's true, it is hard to think he is so poorly, I start to question what I've been told.

"I know it is only wishful thinking on my behalf but when he gives me this smile he looks so well."