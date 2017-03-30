Bank bosses ‘inundated’ with applications to fill 107 new jobs in Sunderland

Bank bosses say they have been inundated with applications after plans for more than 100 new jobs at a Sunderland call centre.

As reported in the Echo earlier this month, TSB said it was looking to fill the permanent vacancies within six months – boosting the total workforce at Sunderland Enterprise Park to around 600.

Kerry Sharkey, head of telephone banking at TSB.

The company confirmed that is has now already filled 107 roles, having received a huge number of applications from jobseekers.

Kerry Sharkey, head of telephone banking at TSB, said: “Our recruitment drive in Sunderland has been a great success.

“We are delighted to have been inundated with applications and we’re proud to have offered roles to 107 people in our Sunderland site as a result.

“TSB was created to bring great banking to more people, and we will continue to look for great candidates to fill local jobs as and when we can.”

We are delighted to have been inundated with applications and we’re proud to have offered roles to 107 people in our Sunderland site as a result Kerry Sharkey, head of telephone banking at TSB

Sunderland City Council Cabinet Secretary, Coun Mel Speding, said: “TSB’s latest recruitment drive in Sunderland has proved yet again that the city has a superb workforce ready and able to help businesses grow.

“It seems that the latest jobs on offer were filled very quickly, and we hope that the bank continues to invest in Sunderland, where it has grown, in no small part, because of the fantastic quality of its employees.”

However, the speed at which positions were filled has inevitably caused disappointment for some who missed out after completing an online interview.

Some received emails which stated: “I wanted to take this time to thank you for conducting the online interview for the position with TSB.

Kerry Sharkey, head of telephone banking at TSB.

“After reviewing your online interview, we were very impressed and would like to progress you to the final stage of the interview process.

“Unfortunately, however, the position you have applied for has recently been placed on hold for an indefinite time.

“There is no current time line in place to when the roles will become live again, but we will keep your application on file and we will be in touch to see if you are still interested in the role once we have an update.

“Thank you very much for your time and apologies for any inconvenience caused.”