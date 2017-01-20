Arson ruled out in Sunderland blaze

Police say they have ruled out arson in a major Sunderland house fire.

Smoke and flames could be seen coming from the top floor of a terraced house in Croft Avenue, behind the Chester's pub, yesterday afternoon.

Firefighters at the scene of yesterday's blaze in Croft Avenue

Seven fire appliances, including an aerial ladder platform, and 28 firefighters attended the two-storey building.

No one was injured.

Lynn Carter, from Ford Estate, captured the drama on video while out shopping at about 2pm.

The 50-year-old domestic said: "I was at Aldi and I saw a bit of smoke when I was walking along Chester Road.

"I walked past the street and the smoke got thicker and thicker."

A Northumbria Police spokeswoman said: "The fire is not being treated as arson at this stage."