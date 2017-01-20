Arson ruled out in Sunderland blaze

Police say they have ruled out arson in a major Sunderland house fire.
Smoke and flames could be seen coming from the top floor of a terraced house in Croft Avenue, behind the Chester's pub, yesterday afternoon.
Seven fire appliances, including an aerial ladder platform, and 28 firefighters attended the two-storey building.
No one was injured.
Lynn Carter, from Ford Estate, captured the drama on video while out shopping at about 2pm.
The 50-year-old domestic said: "I was at Aldi and I saw a bit of smoke when I was walking along Chester Road.
"I walked past the street and the smoke got thicker and thicker."
A Northumbria Police spokeswoman said: "The fire is not being treated as arson at this stage."