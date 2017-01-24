Arson attack on Sunderland pub 'could easily have resulted in fatalities'

An arson attack on a Sunderland pub could have been fatal, says a senior police officer.

Detectives are appealing for help after fire broke out at Oddies Pub in Hylton Road in the early hours of today.

Neighbourhood Inspector Jamie Southwell

Four people were in the building at the time.

It is believed a lit bottle containing flammable liquid was thrown through a downstairs window at 12.45am, causing a small fire in the kitchen area.

No-one was hurt but Neighbourhood Inspector Jamie Southwell said the consequences could have been extremely serious: "We want to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident and who may have seen or heard anything which could assist our enquiries.

"It was extremely fortunate that no one was injured as this could easily have resulted in fatalities."

Police are appealing for witnesses, anyone who was in the area and who may have seen or heard anything suspicious, is asked to contact police.

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting reference number 31 of 24/01/17 or ring the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.