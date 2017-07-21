Application to create Bradley Lowery Foundation submitted to Charity Commission

An application has been submitted to the Charity Commission to create the Bradley Lowery Foundation to help other sick youngsters.

A message on the Bradley Lowery's Fight Against Neuroblastoma Facebook page by family friend Lynn Murphy has been posted a week to the day after the six-year-old was laid to rest near his home in Blackhall.

The post read: "On Wednesday, we met with our chosen trustees, we had a meeting about the Bradley Lowery Foundation, and our application was submitted to the charity commission.

"The journey we have all been on has been overwhelming and we want people to know that without your help, this would have been a lot harder for us.

"So I want to thank each and every one of you for being here with us all, your support makes this a lot easier for us.

"When the foundation is established, we have vowed to help anyone who needs to raise funds for medical treatments or equipment that are not currently available on the NHS.

"We want to use, what we have learned in 4 half years of campaigning to make things easier for other families."

Lynn said Bradley's parents are having a well-earned rest as they begin to try and come to terms with their terrible loss.

She said: "Gemma and Carl are taking some much needed time out for a couple of weeks.

"It's been a long hard few month for them, and I'm sure you will all agree, they need a bit of time to themselves."

As for the Bradley Lowery Foundation, those wishing to apply for help on behalf of a child are asked to contact bradleylowerysfight@gmail.com

Lynn's post added: "There will be certain criteria that needs to be met, this goes without saying, for eg, children 18 or under/and it is purely for medical purposes etc.

"We will obtain a charity number that will enable us to get funding from other organisations to allow us to help families further.

"We hope to have this up and running ASAP.

"It has taken a lot of discussion to decide how we will do things, pro's/cons etc. But we think with what we have learned along the way with #bradleysfight campaign, will be detrimental in helping thousands of children in need if help.

"I urge anyone who is need of help to contact us, we will be there to help you along the way.

"If you need help/advise please feel free to drop us an email."

Applicants are asked to state: The name of the child; a brief rundown of their illness; what treatment they are looking at; social media links; and funding links.

Lynn's post added: "As you can imagine, we have already received quite a few emails, so we will get round to you and arrange a brief telephone call.

"Again I want to thank you all for your continued support, it really does mean the world to us x x"