Appeal for help to find missing woman from County Durham

Police are appealing for help to find a missing woman from County Durham.

Sharon Bainbridge, 51, from Esh Winning, has been missing from home since Sunday.

She was last seen wearing a long black or dark grey coat, jeans, a black handbag and black boots.

A Durham Police spokesman added: "Sharon has a clear complexion and blonde shoulder length hair.

"When last sighted, she was said to be looking as though she had slept rough.

"She may appear a little confused if spoken to.

"If she is seen or if you have any information, please contact the police on 101, quoting Durham police reference DHM-17122016-0401."