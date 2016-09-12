Amazing gesture as Everton pledge £200,000 to the Bradley Lowery fund

Everton Football Club tonight pledged £200,000 to the Bradley Lowery fund.

The Goodison Park made a magnificent gesture to help the family’s appeal to raise £700,000 to help treat the Blackhall five-year-old’s cancer battle.

Everton, after comprehensively beating Sunderland 3-0 at the Stadium of Light, revealed their generous gift to the family, saying, in a statement: “Everton Football Club has pledged a donation of £200,000 to support Bradley Lowery in his brave battle.

“We wish Bradley every success and he has the love and support of every Evertonian.

“The club will also be inviting Bradley and his family to the return game at Goodison Park and the players’ signed shirts from tonight’s game will be auctioned off to support the fund.”

Bradley was mascot for the match and was honoured when more than 40,000 fans chanted “There’s only one Bradley Lowery” in the fifth minute of the game.

Bradley, who suffers from neuroblastoma, had to undergo a platelet transfusion earlier in the day at Newcastle’s RVI hospital - but nothing was going to stand in his way of going to the match.

Bradley’s mum and dad, Gemma and Carl, as well as friends and family, were given the VIP treatment with a limo ride to the Stadium of Light, provided by Starlite Limos, as well as a meal in one of the club’s boxes.

Gemma said: “He’s been a little bit tired after his transfusion but he’s been so excited. He was hanging out of the limo saying ‘hello Sunderland’, then he got to meet the players who were lovely to him. They said they should be asking for his autograph.”

Bradley was diagnosed with neuroblastoma in 2013, undergoing gruelling chemotherapy and numerous operations.

The initial treatment proved to be a success and the brave youngster was declared to be in remission in 2015.

Sadly, the cancer has returned and Bradley’s family are now trying to raise £700,000 to fund potentially life-saving treatment in the USA.

A special text donation number has been set up, with the aim of helping the Lowery family to reach their target as quickly as possible.

The fans’ chant came in the fifth minute, to mark Bradley’s age, and was organised by loyal supporters Andrew McCracken and Jack Murray who have been touched by the youngster’s battle.

The chant comes after a series of high-profile figures have pledged donations to Bradley’s #justonepound appeal, which asks people to text a £1 donation.

To donate, just text “BRAD02£1” to 70070 or click here