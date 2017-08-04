Alert issued after bogus caller claimed to be from electricity company

Householders across Sunderland have been warned to be on their guard after a report of a bogus caller knocking on doors.

Northumbria Police is advising residents to beware after a bogus caller pretending to be a water meter reader was spotted in the area.

A man, described as tall with blond hair and wearing a bright orange jacket, called at the door of a woman earlier this morning claiming to be from an electrical company.

The matter has been reported to police and officers are investigating and are carrying out searches in the area.

If anyone sees anything they are concerned about please call police on 101 quoting reference number 452 04/08/17.