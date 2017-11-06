Alert after reports of a man carrying knife on Sunderland street

A man has been arrested after concerns a man holding a knife had gone into a shop.

Northumbria Police was called to an area near to the city centre after the report was made.

Following further inquiries a man has been arrested in relation to this incident, and a metal bar has been recovered.

A spokeswoman said: "At 10.30am police were informed a man had been seen going into a newsagents in Worcester Street with what the caller believed to be a knife.

"A search of the area has been carried out, and staff and customers in the street have been spoken to but nothing untoward has been identified.

"Inquiries are ongoing."

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.