39 North East eateries to try during Vegan Restaurant Week as Veganuary continues

Vegans and the vegan-curious are being offered a wealth of special offers and dining options as North East eateries embrace Vegan Restaurant Week.
The celebration of all things plant-based was set up by Emma Phillips, who runs the Canny Food blog, and is being supported by The NE Veggies group.
More than 40 restaurants, cafes and traders in total are taking part in Vegan Restaurant Week as part of "Veganuary" - a campaign aimed at getting more people to try a diet free from animal products.
It comes after figures released by The Vegan Society showed there are now half a million vegans in the UK - a 360% from 2006 to 2016.
>>> South Tyneside
Roots Cafe, 71 Westoe Road, South Shields
Two Courses for £8.00
Redragon, 4 Burrow Street, South Shields
Special menu for £9.95 per person
>>> Sunderland
No. 2 Church Lane, Sunderland
Any Vegan Burger and a Beer for £10.00
Bojangles Cafe, 7 Sea Rd, Sunderland
Special Vegan REstaurant Week menu on offer
The Good Apple Cafe18 Derwent St, Sunderland
One of Good Apple's Daily Specials with any drink for £8
>>> Durham
Tia's Mexican 84 Claypath, Durham
2 Courses for £10.00 Available all week any time (excluding after 7pm Saturday)
Booking recommended
>>> Newcastle
Ury, 27 Queen St, Newcastle
Special three-course menu for for £14.00 per person
Lunch vegan platter for £4.00 per person
Sky Apple Cafe Address,182 Heaton Rd, Newcastle
A Vegan Restaurant Week special dish for £11
The Journey, Higham House, New Bridge St W, Newcastle
Lemony Red Lentil Soup with Spelt Toast £3.95. Super Food Chilli with Sourdough Toast £4.45. Either vegan dish & any hot drink for just £5.
Head of Steam - Quayside Address: 11 - 17 Broad Chare, Newcastle
Two Courses for £10 or 3 for £15
Super Natural Cafe, 27 Grainger St, Newcastle
Twi courses for £10.00
Farplace Animal Rescue Vegan Store & Cafe, 71 Clayton St, Newcastle
Free standard hot drink (tea or coffee) with any food purchase from the menu in-store
Zapatista Burrito Bar, 9 Grainger St, Newcastle
Four Vegan Restaurant Week fillings to chose from, with a free regular soft drink or bottle of water
Harissa Kitchen, 31-35 Starbeck Ave, Newcastle
Two Courses for £12 or 3 for £15 from a specially crafted menu for Vegan Restaurant Week
Mama Zen @ Kommunity: The Hungry Rainbow, Kommunity, Market St, Newcastle
A special evening celebrating vegan food - £20.00 pp
La Petite Crêperie, Unit 166, Grainger Market, Newcastle
A range of sweet and savoury specials created just for Vegan Restaurant Week, served on a vegan-friendly galette
The Factory Kitchen, The Biscuit Factory, 16 Stoddart Street, Newcastle
Special vegan options available all week
The Bohemian, 37 Pink Ln, Newcastle
Any Starter and Vegan Pizza for £10* Monday - Thursday
Wildflower, 283a Westgate Road, Newcastle
Two main courses, two sweet treats and a pot of tea for £10 when quoting 'Vegan Restaurant Week'
Al Volo Italian Street Food, 20 - 22 Gallowgate, Newcastle
Any base (Piada, Miassa, Farinata, Bruschetta) with two vegan fillings and a hot Drink for £5.50
or two for £10 (of which at least one must b vegan)
Ernst, 1 Boyd Street, Newcastle
A special Vegan Restaurant Week Menu - two courses for £10 or three for £15.
This offer will run in conjunction with Ernest's regular vegan dishes and specials
Sale Pepe, 115 St George's Terrace, Newcastle
Three Courses for £15
Tea Sutra Teahouse 1st Floor, 2 Leazes Park Road, Newcastle upon Tyne NE1 4PF
Afternoon Tea for two for £20. Availability is limited. Booking via Tea Sutra's Facebook page or via email
Afternoon Tea will include savoury wraps, baked cakes, desserts and a pot of Tea Sutra's finest tea
Northern Juice 24 High Bridge Street Newcastle upon Tyne
Smoothie & a Slice of Cake for £5 (regular price £7)
The Grainger Market
Several traders providing special menus and offers
>>> North Tyneside
Pulp Fiction Future Food, 193 Park View, Whitley Bay
Any juice, main course and 'sweet treat' for just £10.00
Special menu on January 28 from 7pm - five Courses for £30.00 per person. Booking essential.
The Roxburgh, 48 Park Ave, Whitley Bay
A seven course Vegan Taster Menu for £35 pp . £5 from every booking will be donated to the Newcastle Dog & Cat Shelter
Cornerstone Cafe, 96 Oxford St, Whitley Bay
Tuesday to Saturday - two courses for £10.95. Sunday - Sunday Lunch - £8.50
>>> Gateshead
The Central Bar Half Moon Ln, Gateshead
A Special Menu devised for Vegan Restaurant Week,
Urban Bakery Address: 10B Beaconsfield Rd, Gateshead
A selection of vegan daily specials, as well as a vegan-friendly savoury and cake option.
The Staiths Cafe, 1 Autumn Drive, Gateshead
Special vegan dishes available for sit-in or takeaway between 5pm and 9pm
MOD Pizza UK, Metro Centre, The Qube, Intu Metrocentre
20% off on purchases when quoting 'Vegan Restaurant Week'. Must include vegan pizza option to qualify
MOD will top pizzas with vegan cheese on request.
>>> Teesside
The Green Room, 114 Borough Road, Middlesbrough
During the week 11:30 to 18:30: Two courses £7.50. Thursday evening: Three courses £15.00
Shanti Bistro Earthbeat Centre, Saltburn, Marske Rd, Saltburn-by-the-Sea
Buddha Bowl & Burger Week
>>> Northumberland
The Duck House Town Hall Buildings, 2-3, Princes St, Corbridge NE45 5AD
Two courses for £15.00
Booking required in advance
Peppermint Cafe, 37 Newgate St, Morpeth
A free drink with every vegan main meal purchased. Tea/coffee and a vegan cake £3
The Feathers Inn High View, Hedley on the Hill, Stocksfield
The award-winning gastropub will be replacing their Vegetarian specials with Vegan options throughout the week