17 great Sunderland chippies to get your Good Friday fish lot

It's Good Friday - and you know what that means: fish and chips.

Once a day for strict Christian observance, long church services and reflection, these days as many of us (if not more) head to a chippy as we do to a church.

But eating fish on a Friday - particularly Good Friday - is a centuries-old Christian tradition, very much kept alive here in Sunderland. We asked you where your favourite places were for your fish lot. In no particular order, here's where you recommended:

1) Queens Cafe, Dykelands Road, Seaburn

This was one of the most-recommended establishments by you, with a number of people reporting they made a gluten-free version - exciting news for those with allergies, intolerances or people with Coeliac disease.

2) Murtha's, St Lukes Terrace, Pallion

A traditional neighbourhood chippy, some of you said you'd go nowhere else but here.

3) Tommy's Fish and Chip Shop

Another neighbourhood favourite, with a select menu featuring all the usual favourites - you said this place was big on both quantity and quality.

4) Downeys Fish & Chips, Roker and Seaham

The most highly-praised by you - and our in-house aficionados, Downeys has branches across Sunderland and two in County Durham.

We're told the Roker branch in the attractive beach huts at Pier Point in Marine Walk, Roker, and the premises in Ropery Walk, Seaham, are the best.

5) The Torrens Fish Bar & Pizzeria, Sunderland Road, North Hylton

A number of you suggested giving The Torrens a go, with promises of "the best fish" and "big portions".

6) Fountain's, Edmonton Square, Carley Hill

A bit out-of-the-way for many Sunderland folk, those in the know recommend this community chippy as one of the best, with some ranking it alongside the famous Colmans in South Shields for its quality.

7) Merrills Fish Grill, Chester Road

It's been going for 50 years, but brings all mod-cons to its half-century of experience, with delivery, card payments and a snazzy website - and is one which a number of you were happy to recommend, with many of you also praising its branches in Blackwood Road, Town End Farm, and North Terrace, Seaham.

In 2016 Merrills battered the opposition to be named in Just Eat’s top 10 fish and chip restaurants in the UK.

8) Davy's Fried Fish Shop, Beamish

Somewhere a bit different - a traditional pit village chippy steeped in the past, with coal-fired ranges, beef dripping, and specially-printed newspaper packing.

Picking up your Good Friday fish lot will require a jaunt to Beamish - as well as a wait while your meal is prepared using traditional methods - but we think it's worth it, and many of you recommended it too.

9) Crozier’s, Crozier Street, Monkwearmouth

A simple chippy preparing the real deal, Crozier's was another popular recommendation by you.

10) Angels, Derwent Street

One of the few traditional chippy's left in the city centre, it does what it says on the tin.

11) Ritz Fish & Chips, Eden Villas, Columbia, Washington

Ritz was given the Choice Chip Award for Best Chippy Chips in Tyne and Wear in 2015 by the Potato Council, and who are we to argue with them?

12) George's Fish Bar, Murton

Sparkling tiles and shining chrome dazzle customers at this contemporary-looking chippy, with a number of you listing it as a top choice.

13) Daniela's, Front Street, East Boldon

Sitting among the charming buildings of East Boldon's main thoroughfare, this is one of the most up-market fish and chip specialists you'll find in these parts, and a good choice if you don't want to hit the sea front.

14) Silver Grid, Newbottle Street, Houghton

You can't get too much further from the sea and still be in Sunderland's city limits, but that doesn't mean you have to miss out on a quality fish lot. Friendly staff and spick and span premises welcome you in for all the traditional favourites.

15) Bells, Craggs Road, Teal Farm, Washington

Perhaps more famous for its three outlets in Durham, Bells also has a branch of its elegant fish and chip shops in Washington with we're told is well worth a visit.

16: Mariners, Gleneagles Road, Grindon, Sunderland

We're told good things about this neighbourhood business, which has an extensive menu and long opening hours.

17) Humbledon Fisheries, Ettrick Grove, Sunderland

A nice chippy on a tranquil, leafy street. You can pick up your feast here and amble down to eat them in Barnes Park. Perfect.