South Shields teenager who survived Manchester attack won't let terror fears stop her from seeing Little Mix and Ariana Grande tonight

A defiant teenager from South Shields is adamant she won't let terror fears stop her attending tonight's big gig in Manchester - despite being near the explosion that claimed 22 lives in Manchester.

Georgia Thompson, 14, from South Shields, is one of many Ariana Grande fans caught up in the Manchester bombing who have returned to the city tonight for the special One Love Manchester benefit concert.

People attend the One Love Manchester benefit concert for the victims of the Manchester Arena terror attack at Emirates Old Trafford, Greater Manchester. Picture by Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

The schoolgirl said she had been a "bit shaky" since attending the concert, almost a fortnight ago.

She said: "We were sort of right in front of the bomb when it went off and I could feel the heat on my face," she said.

"But I just really wanted to go (tonight) because I'm not missing Ariana and Little Mix."

The suicide bomb attack on the Manchester Arena on May 22 claimed the lives of two other teenagers from her hometown, Liam Curry, 19, and Chloe Rutherford, 17, and the borough has been in mourning since.

Many fans who survived the blast said they were nervous to return to a concert so soon after recent terror attacks, but were determined to carry on to show solidarity with the victims.

Concert-goers began queueing outside Lancashire Cricket Club's Old Trafford ground from 8.30am ahead of the One Love Manchester gig.

The event will see the US popstar return to the stage for the first time since suicide bomber Salman Abedi detonated a device, killing 22 of her fans and parents as they left her show at the Manchester Arena.

All Grande fans who attended the gig on May 22 were offered free passes to Sunday's benefit concert.

Ariana Grande's manager Scooter Braun said the One Love Manchester concert had a "greater purpose" following the London terror attack, and that all the acts involved are showing "unwavering" support.

He said in a statement: "After the events last night in London, and those in Manchester just two weeks ago, we feel a sense of responsibility to honour those lost, injured, and affected.

"We plan to honour them with courage, bravery, and defiance in the face of fear. Today's One Love Manchester benefit concert will not only continue, but will do so with greater purpose."

Greater Manchester Police said additional security is in place for the event.

Assistant Chief Constable Garry Shewan said: "There will be additional security checks taking place and everyone will be searched, including bags. We would ask people not to bring bags if they can, as this will help speed up entry.

"I'd like to remind people that the threat level remains at severe, which means an attack is highly likely."

Following the London attack Grande tweeted an emoji of a heart, and wrote: "Praying for London."

Other musicians including Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Coldplay, Take That and Miley Cyrus are to join Grande for the Sunday night event and Gary Barlow has already tweeted a photograph of Take That posing with Grande as they prepare for the show.

Proceeds from the concert will go towards the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund, set up by Manchester City Council in partnership with the British Red Cross, to support grieving families and victims of the bombing.