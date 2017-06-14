South Shields needs you: New project launched to get town centre, coast and riverside booming - and your help is needed

How can we get South Shields town centre booming again?

That's the topic at a meeting set up to bring businesses and residents together to share their ideas on improving the town's centre, riverside and seafront areas.

South Tyneside Business Forum has been invited to create a Coastal Community Team for South Shields (SSCCT) as part of a Government scheme aimed at bringing seafront communities together to develop a common vision and plan for their areas.

Gary Craig, chairman of the Business Forum, said: “This is an important opportunity for local businesses, residents, and other organisations to make a long-term impact on South Shields by coming together to create a better riverside, town centre, and foreshore offer, which will complement the 365 Transformation.

“We are appealing to anyone who wants to make South Shields a better place to live, work and visit, and who feels they have ideas and experiences that would add value and contribute positively to the discussion to come to Custom’s House on Tuesday evening.”

The meeting will be chaired by Kate Welch OBE , chief executive of Social Enterprise Acumen Community Interest Company, who has already been working with the Team in developing potential projects and funding sources.

The meeting is being held at The Custom’s House, Mill Dam, from 6pm to 8pm on Tuesday June 20. Light refreshments will be served so for catering purposes, those wishing to attend are being asked to book their free place at the launch on 'Eventbrite' at https://coastalevent.eventbrite.co.uk

