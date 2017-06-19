Search

Sink hole opens up on major South Tyneside road

0
Have your say

A sink hole has opened up on a major South Tyneside road overnight.

The 3ft hole appeared on the A183 Ocean Road in South Shields at its junction with Coston Drive, near Morrisons.

The sink hole in Ocean Road.

The sink hole in Ocean Road.

The road has since reopened.

The sink hole in Ocean Road.

The sink hole in Ocean Road.