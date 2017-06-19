Search

Sink hole closes major South Tyneside road

The junction of Ocean Road and Coston Drive, South Shields. Credit: Google.

A sink hole has closed a major South Tyneside road after developing overnight.

The A183 Ocean Road in South Shields is closed at its junction with Coston Drive, near Morrisons, after a 3ft sink hole opened up last night.

More follows.