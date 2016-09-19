Mum accused of running Facebook holiday scam denies all charges

A mum accused of running a Facebook firm that ripped off holidaymakers who thought they were booked up to go abroad has denied all charges.

Zoe Barrass is alleged to have been behind travel conpany Hello Sunshine, an online business that offered trips across the world, via the social networking site,that never actually materialised.

It is claimed holidaymakers handed over cash for trips that were never booked.

Barrass, 27, appeared at Newcastle Crown Court where she pleaded not guilty to 13 charges of fraud.

The offences relate to trips to Benidorm, Marbella, Thailand, Tunisia, Paris, Florida, Turkey, Brazil and Prague.

Barrass will be tried by a jury on July 10 next year.

The case is expected to last up to seven working days.

Barrass, formerly of Marbury Close, Moorside, Sunderland, now lives in Costalita, Spain.

The court heard pre trial preparation and conferences with her legal team will take place over Facetime and Skype.

Judge Deborah Sherwin granted Barrass bail on the condition she stays in regular contact with her lawyers and keeps then informed of her whereabouts.

The judge warned Barrass that the trial could take place in her absence if she fails to attend, which is a criminal offence itself.