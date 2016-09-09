Mo Farah's wife feeling the pressure as she joins husband in Great North Run

Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can

Mo Farah said his wife is feeling the pressure ahead of the Great North Run when they both will take part in the famous half marathon.

The four time Olympic champion, who is hoping to win the race for a third time, said he had been helping wife Tania train for the event.

Tania and Mo Farah.

This will be the first time they have competed together and despite training her hard, he said the most important thing is for her to enjoy herself.

"Yeah I've been helping her a lot in training and she's doing well, hopefully she can just go out there and enjoy it," he said.

"But she's definitely feeling a little bit of pressure at the minute because everyone is talking about it, even myself saying come on, come on.

"The important thing is she goes out and enjoys it and I believe she can do it so it will be good."

Farah, 33 - who defended his Olympic titles at 5,000m and 10,000m in Rio - says after the World Championships next year his focus will turn to competing in road events.

Despite already being the most successful British track athlete in modern Olympic history, he said he wants to find out if he has what it takes to be the best at the marathon.

He said: "It's possible, it's possible, just need to get through each year and stay strong.

"I'm good on track but the question is can I be good on the road and do I have what it takes to be Olympic champion on the road so I'll need to learn about the event."

Speaking in Newcastle ahead of the Great North Run on Sunday, he said he had thought about taking a rest after the Olympics but after telling Brendan Foster he would compete he did not want to let him down.

"I didn't want to let Brendan down or the team down, so it's nice to come back here and try and come away with a hat-trick like Shearer used to do here."