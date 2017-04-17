Man bailed after being arrested in South Shields death crash probe

A man has been released on bail following the death of a pedestrian in a crash in South Shields.

Lewis Michael Knapp, 20, was killed when he was struck by a silver Vauxhall Vectra in Anderson Street in the early hours of Saturday.

After the vehicle collided with Mr Knapp - from Boldon Colliery - at 4.30am , it reportedly left the scene.

One man has been arrested in relation to the incident and is now on bail, Northumbria Police confirmed.

Sergeant Jason Ryder said: “Our thoughts are with Mr Knapp’s family at this deeply upsetting and distressing time.

"Our investigation is ongoing and I would ask that anyone who saw the incident please get in touch so that we can establish exactly what happened on Saturday morning.”

Enquiries are ongoing and anyone who witnessed the collision should contact police on 101 quoting reference number 216 150417.