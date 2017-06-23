Families of Liam Curry and Chloe Rutherford issue touching thank you for 'amazing support'

The families of teenage sweethearts killed in the Manchester Arena bomb attack have issued a touching thank you to everyone who has helped and supported them in their grief.

Liam Curry, 19, and Chloe Rutherford, 17, both from South Shields, were killed in the terror attack at the Ariana Grande concert in May.

Tributes, messages of support and donations have flooded in to support their loved ones.

Now their families have issued heartfelt thanks to everyone here, as well as to those in Manchester who helped in the moments and days after the attack.

In a joint statement, they said: "The families of Liam and Chloe would just like to thank you all for the amazing support you have all given us since this nightmare shattered our lives.

"Everyone from our town has played a part from the very first day up to and including the beautiful service to send Liam & Chloe on their way to a new chapter.

"We would like to thank Fr Fuller, Ian & Margaret for the beautiful words for Liam and Chloe, South Tyneside Council for all their help making Thursday go as smoothly and beautifully as it did, Shields Gazette for all their kindness, South Tyneside Area Police officers, our FLOs for always being there for us, Mike, Sally, Martin and all the staff at Hilton Newcastle/Gateshead, Phil, John & staff at Hilton Deansgate, the staff, nurses and Red Cross for all their help at The Victoria Hotel in Oldham, Chris Joyce, Community Corner, Westoe Travel, all our friends and families and everyone else who has supported us.

"Finally we would like to thank Mark & Diane and the staff at Tynedale, you came to Manchester to collect our babies and have looked after them ever since just like they were your own, we can never thank you enough for the way you have and still are loving them. Thanks also to Jo for the stunning flowers.

"Thank you to each and every one of you for the donations for Cancer Connections you have raised an amazing £2500.78, your generosity knows no bounds.

"#togetherforever #liamandchloe"