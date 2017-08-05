Enter a world of pirates, animals, dinosaurs and sea creatures at The Word in South Shields

Youngsters are invited to enter a storybook world of characters ranging from pirates, animals and dinosaurs to sea creatures at a series of summer sessions.

Each Friday, until September 1, The Word, in South Shields, is holding summer storytelling sessions in its StoryWorld, bringing books to life with backdrop projections and sound effects.

As they listen to stories told by a costumed storyteller, youngsters will be surrounded by images of jungles and sea scenes in a completely immersive experience.

The fun begins next Friday when StoryWorld will be transformed with projections and sounds of forest swamps, as Dinosaur Tales transports listeners back to the days when giant monsters roamed the earth.

The following week, on August 18, the action will be Under The Sea, with songs and tales of sea creatures and fish against a backdrop of life under the ocean.

Then, on August 25, children will be able to enjoy tales of a picky parrot, sing songs about life on board a ship and speak to a pirate called Captain Two-Toes Sparrow with Pirate Adventures on Land and Sea.

Everyone is encouraged to come dressed in their best pirate costume and they may even receive a special video call from a pirate seeking their help.

The summer StoryWorld programme will be rounded off with Animal Mysteries on September 1, when animals, such as Hermelin the mouse detective, will take children on a mystery journey.

To book tickets for StoryWorld sessions, visit www.theworduk.org or visit the venue’s gift shop.

For more information, call 0191 427 1818 or email enquiries@theworduk.org.