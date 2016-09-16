Bright weekend forecast after North East thunderstorms subside

Thunderstorms swept the North East this morning as summer was quickly washed away.

Traffic delays, train cancellations and power cuts caused problems across the region due to lightning strikes and heavy rain that started in the early hours.

But things are looking up for the weekend with drier conditions and some sunshine. Temperatures will be around 18C.

Nights are also set to be cooler with less humidity.

The Met Office forecast for the North East in full:

Today:

Heavy rain caused flooding in South Shields.

It will be a wet morning with outbreaks of heavy rain likely. These will clear eastwards through the afternoon with sunny spells developing. However it will turn fresher than recently with a northwesterly breeze. Maximum Temperature 18C.

Tonight:

A dry night, with clearing skies and the moderate northerly breeze gradually easing. However some cloud could return from the east by dawn. Cooler and less humid than recent nights. Minimum Temperature 8C.

Saturday:

It will remain dry, with a mixture of sunny spells, some patchy cloud and only light winds. Maximum Temperature 18C.

Outlook for Sunday to Tuesday:

Dry for much of Sunday with sunny spells, before rain spreads east overnight. Outbreaks of rain easing Monday with some sunshine possible. Mostly dry Tuesday, but staying rather cloudy.