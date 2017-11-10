Police warning after horse drugs stolen from farm

A warning has been issued after horse drugs were stolen from a farm.

Police were called to an address on Shields Road, in Cleadon, South Tyneside, yesterday morning in connection with the incident.

A spokesman for Northumbria Police said: "Northumbria Police are issuing a warning after a quantity of drugs were stolen from a farm in South Tyneside.

"Earlier this morning police received a report that around 30 sachets of Equipalazone had been taken from an address on Shields Road, Cleadon.

"The drug, also known as bute, is commonly used to treat horses and is believed to have been taken earlier this week.

"The drugs stolen could prove dangerous or even fatal to anyone who takes them.

"Anyone with any information of the whereabouts of the stolen medication is asked to contact us straightaway on 101, quoting reference number 15 9/11/17."