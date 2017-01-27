Jewellery and watches stolen in high-value burglary

A collection of high value watches and jewellery have been stolen in a burglary.

The break-in happened at an address in East Boldon between, between 8am on Thursday, January 12, and 12.30pm on Saturday, January 21.

Items stolen in a burglary in East Boldon.

High value items were stolen during the burglary, including a TAG Heuer men's 2000 Evolution watch; a gold-plated Accurist men's watch; a Daniel Wellington Men's watch with a blue green strap; a Timberland wrist watch; two Danish Design dress watches - one with a black face and one with a white face; a Rotary medium Swiss gold bracelet watch; a Mindaine Swiss watch; three pairs of cuff links - one wedgewood with a white horse on a black base - solid silver Greek cuff links and square silver cuff links.

Officers are carrying out enquiries and appealing for anyone who may have information about the stolen items or may have been offered similar items for sale.

Anyone with information, and any witnesses to the burglary, should contact Northumbria Police on 101 quoting reference 506 210117 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

Items stolen in a burglary in East Boldon.