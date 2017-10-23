Thriller night at Jarrow Morrisons as staff create Michael Jackson parody video

Something evil's been lurking in one of our supermarkets ...

If you're a regular shopper at Morrisons in Jarrow you best be on the lookout for something spooky in your store!

Because the spirit of Michael Jackson has well and truly taken the place by storm, with more than 30 zombies creeping out of the woodwork in the run-up to Halloween.

The Jarrow Morrisons edition of Michael Jackson's Thriller has racked up thousands of YouTube views in just a day.

Forty of the store's staff sacrificed their free time last week to make the parody video, which was shot entirely on an iPhone 6 before the store opened to the public.

Andria Williams, store community champion, was delighted the video had gone down so well with staff and customers alike.

No one's gonna save you from the beast about to strike ...

The 45-year-old said: “It was filmed throughout last week before the store was open and after it was shut.

“The big finale was held on Sunday morning when all the staff came together to film in the car park.

“It has been really good and it was aimed to boost staff morale.”

“We all love doing things like that, we even did a video to Footloose in the past and it is a great boost for staff morale.”

Zombies strike at Jarrow Morrisons.

And if you're planning to visit the supermarket on Saturday make sure you're prepared to face the zombies - staff will be holding a Thriller Day in store to get you in the Halloween spirit!

Make sure you go along prepared for a scare!