Texas student lands placement at historical Jarrow site

A student from Texas has landed a placement in Jarrow - almost 5,000 miles away from her hometown.

Durham University student Hannah Blevens has joined the renowned North East visitor attraction Jarrow Hall Anglo-Saxon Farm, Village and Bede Museum after visiting the site on a uni tour.

Jarrow Hall - Anglo Saxon Farm Village, offical launch - the Mayor and Mayoress Councillors Alan and Moria Smith, with Groundwork director Andrew Watts and re-enactment group members.

During the new student placement opportunity, Hannah, 29, who is studying for an MA in International Cultural Heritage and Management, will begin an exciting new project for artists

Her project will be creating a new space for artists at Jarrow Hall through developing an Artist Residency Programme and Makerspace offering artist instructed classes.

This month, she will be reaching out to local artists to get involved and test out the space.

Leigh Venus, operations manager culture and heritage at Groundwork, said: “We’re committed to developing our relationships with academic institutions, and so we’re delighted to host our first student placement from Durham University. Hannah is finding Jarrow very different from Texas, but she’s jumped straight in and is developing something very exciting around artists in residence and the heritage of Anglo-Saxon England here at Jarrow Hall.”

Jarrow Hall fully launched recently on April 8, with an action packed programme of events, following communities’ charity Groundwork South Tyneside and Newcastle taking ownership of the site in September 2016.

It was forced to close its doors in March 2016 due to financial pressures.

Through successfully-realising cultural work and relationships with local artists in the community, Jarrow Hall can help ensure the long-term sustainability of the site while furthering Groundwork STAN’s track excellent track record of community engagement.

On top of her student placement and studies, Hannah is also an artist and creator herself.