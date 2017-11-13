When does the Coca Cola truck come to Boldon?

Christmas may be nearly six weeks away, but the holidays are coming to a North East superstore tomorrow.

The iconic Coca Cola Christmas truck began its month-long UK tour at the weekend.

The Coca Cola truck is coming to Boldon.

And it will pay its first North East stop tomorrow when it rolls into the car park of Asda Boldon between 11am-7pm.

For many people, the famous truck tour signifies the start of Christmas.

Visitors can snap and project their festive selfies across the side of the truck while enjoying a 150ml can of pop in a special winter wonderland setting.

When the sun sets, the truck really comes to life, with a special animation celebrating the magic Coca-Cola brings to Christmas.

Holidays are Coming.

Every truck stop will also include a recycling call-to-action, encouraging consumers to recycle bottles and cans in line with Coca-Cola’s recent Love Story recycling advert.

Boldon is one of 42 locations up and down the country which the truck is visiting in the run-up to Christmas. The full schedule is here.

It has travelled more than 730,000 miles in the last seven years – the equivalent of 29 times around the world, generating over 50,000 festive photos.

Aedamar Howlett, marketing director for Coca-Cola Great Britain, said: “Coca-Cola is synonymous with the Christmas season and it’s no secret that our much-loved Christmas Truck Tour marks the unofficial countdown to Christmas."