Horses ‘tortured’ in series of vicious attacks

Four horses on a field in Boldon Colliery have been viciously attacked and ‘tortured’ in the space of days with owners fearing that ‘no horse is safe’.

The animals, in the field off New Road, have suffered injuries since the start of the Easter holidays, according to their owners.

Laura 'Lissy' Morton with her horse Lynx, who has suffered injuries.

They say youths have been seen pelting them with stones, while some have suffered slash and puncture wounds.

The latest attack happened overnight on Friday, when Laura ‘Lissa’ Morton’s horse Lynx had his face injured.

The few spot Appaloosa was discovered at 9am Friday morning, with a wound above his eye and had dried blood running down his face. He also appeared concussed.

“I think he has been hit by a projectile, just above the eye,” she said.

“They are torturing theses horses and it’s not fair – the horses are so friendly and they take advantage of that” Emma Hawkin, horse owner

“All of the horses are friendly.

“Everybody comes up to them and strokes them – that’s how they get so close.”

The mum-of-two girls, aged 14 and seven, said: “Less than a week ago I was driving past when I saw two boys aged between 12 and 15 throwing stones at Skye.

“I jumped out of the car but they ran off.”

Emma Hawkin with her horse Skye.

Lissa’s girls have their pony – two-year-old Tonto – in the field.

She said: “they don’t know that this has been going on – they would be heart-broken.”

The horse owners have also discovered sharp objects including broken bottles, they believe have been planted in the field deliberately.

Emma Hawkin, 27, from Holder House, received horse Skye as a Valentine’s gift from partner Lance Cape, 26.

Emma Hawkin's horse Skye has suffered injuries

Earlier this week Skye had her leg sliced open and was pelted with stones.

Her head collar also appeared to have been cut off and she has an injury to her nose.

Emma’s other horse, Penny, suffered a small slash wound to her side.

The stay-at-home mum to 18-month-old Ella, said: “They are torturing these horses and it’s not fair.

“The horses are so friendly and they take advantage of that. It’s horrible.”

Another horse has already been moved out of the field

The horses in the field off New Road, Boldon Colliery.

Both Lissa and Emma are looking to relocate theirs as soon possible.

Lissa said: “It’s sad because I live in the street opposite and I’m able to come and see Lynx 20 to 30 times a day and my oldest daughter sees her pony on her way from school.

“But, we have no choice, because no horse is safe here.”

Neighbourhood Sergeant Victoria River of Northumbria Police said: “We are aware of the concerns that have been raised and are working to resolve this issue. This is mindless behaviour.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Northumbria Police on 101.

