Driver fined £135 after woman suffers ‘life-changing’ injuries in smash.

A road accident victim says she feels like “a prisoner in my own body” after she was hit by a car

Pedestrian Virginia Parmenter suffered internal bleeding, a fractured eye socket, cuts to her head and face, fractured hips, two fractured bones at the base of her spine, and a broken knee, when she was knocked down on January 14,

The driver of the vehicle, William Andre, of Lumley Avenue, South Shields, had eight penalty points put on his licence and fined £135 by Magistrates in South Tyneside after they heard he was blinded by the sun as he drove.

Andre, 64, had originally pleaded not guilty to careless driving but changed his plea to guilty having obtained an expert’s report.

The court heard Mrs Parmenter, who is in her 70s, suffered ‘life-changing’ injuries as she walked her son-in-law’s dog on Station Road. Boldon and was struck by Andre’s silver Ford Escort.

Clare Urwin, prosecuting, said Mrs Parmenter described herself as active for her age prior to the incident, regularly going on six-mile bike rides and five-mile walks.

She said in a victim statement: “I don’t feel like myself anymore. I’m almost feeling like a prisoner in my own body. Prior to the collision I enjoyed walking, gardening and being out on my bike.

“The collision has left me in a lot of pain. My eyesight has been affected.”

Mrs Parmenter spent three days in the high-dependency unit at the RVI before being moved to a trauma ward. She had surgery to both her knees and a blood transfusion for the internal bleeding.

She added: “The brightness seems to have gone out of my life and it is really affecting me and my husband Brian.”

Nobody witnessed the actual crash, the court was told, however a number of people stopped to help after coming across the scene.

Charlie Carr, defending, said: “This accident took place just after the hump-back bridge that runs across the Metro line.

“At the material time, both parties would have not had sight of each other. It’s clear that Mr Andre or anybody else could not see over the other side. Anybody crossing the road could not see the other side.

“In hindsight, he should have travelled a bit slower and the accident would not have happened.

“He was approaching the brow of the hill. There was no sun in his eyes. It wasn’t until he crossed over the hump that there was a flash in his face and bang - the incident happened.

“He was driving at 25mph from the expert’s report, not the speed he should have driven at in the conditions.

“That is the sort of accident that can happen with anybody. Wrong time, wrong place and a split-second.”

Mr Carr added that all of the independent witnesses who saw the aftermath, said how upset Andre was, describing him as ‘hysterical’ and in a ‘terrible state’.

He said his work as a self-employed electrician has also suffered due to the trauma of what happened.

The bench said they placed the offence in Category 1, which means it involved higher culpability and greater harm.

Aside from the £135 fine, Andre was ordered to pay £250 costs and a £30 surcharge, which he will be paying off at a rate of £10 per week.

The court heard Andre was insured at the time and any compensation will be handled by the insurance company.