Business booming as firm looks set to double turnover

Business is booming for a South Tyneside human resources company which is on track to double its turnover and client base for the third year running.

Director Jayne Hart launched The HR Dept Newcastle three years ago, and last month moved into the Quadrus Centre, in Boldon, to accommodate the increase in demand from businesses.

Jayne has also employed an advisor, Laura Lenaghan, as her first member of staff.

The company acts as a HR department for mall and medium-sized enterprises (SME) employers in the region and is part of a national network of franchisees, offering affordable and practical outsourced human resource support and employment law.

Jayne explained the reason for the company’s recent growth which has seen its client-base increase from 25 in its first year to 107 in its third.

She said: “The next 12 months will see us further developing our offering to the SME market, with a programme of training in difficult areas of people management, a simple affordable recruitment solution for a small businesses and enhanced support packages for the many start-ups and scale up businesses we have in the North East.

“We know how challenging it is to juggle all the strands of the business and we always strive to make life simpler as well as removing the risk for the business owners we work with. 2017 is going to be an exciting year for our HR Dept and we are really looking forward to adding further value to the clients we support.

“We will be putting particular focus on the IT, digital, marketing and creative sectors. We’re ready to help these businesses tap into HR support as and when needed as well as being on hand to help when they scale up.

“This is one of the reasons why I was keen to employ an experienced HR professional to join the team and Laura comes with the knowledge needed to offer our services to small and large businesses from all sectors.

“It’s hard to believe I am now three years into running my own business and building on the success we have achieved in the region during this time.”

Coun John Anglin, lead member for regeneration and economy on South Tyneside Council, added: “It’s great to have such a variety of tenants based at the Quadrus Centre providing services across South Tyneside and the wider region to support growth and success.”