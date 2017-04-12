Police find body in search for missing North East woman

Police searching for a missing North East woman have found a body.

At around 7.40am this morning, police received a report of a body of a woman in the River Tyne in Newburn.

Emergency services attended and recovered a body, believed it to be that of 66-year-old Ellen Mundell who went missing from her home in Hookergate, Gateshead, on Saturday.

Next of kin have been informed.

Enquiries to formally identify the body, and establish the circumstances around her death, are ongoing.

A Northumbria Police spokesman said: "Police want to thank everyone who have helped with the search for missing Ellen and have asked that they respect the family's privacy at this difficult time."