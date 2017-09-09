What will the weather be like on Great North Run day?

It's not been the best start to Great North Run weekend - and the thousands taking part or planning to spectate tomorrow will be hoping for a cheerier day.

After showers, grey skies and distinctly autumnal temperatures last night, this afternoon has seen heavy showers around the North East - and there's a possibility of thunder later today, but with some sunnier periods also forecast.

So there are hopes for a more pleasant afternoon if you're watching or taking part in the Great North Run weekend events today.



Tonight will see the showers will die away during the evening, however, then a dry, cool and clear night is expected, although cloud will increase towards dawn. Winds will be light and the minimum will be temperature 7 °C.

Sunday, the day in question, we're told by the Met Office will be mainly dry and sometimes bright morning, but with thickening cloud bringing occasionally heavy rain during the afternoon - so run quickly to get finished by it arrives!

Towards the evening is expected to brighter with showers, becoming windy with possible gales over hills - be glad you'll be done by then! The maximum temperature on Sunday is forecast to be 15 °C, so not too cold - and without it being uncomfortably hot to run in.

The outlook for Monday to Wednesday is for sunshine and heavy blustery showers on Monday, with strong winds. A few showers early Tuesday, then windy with heavy rain later. Heavy blustery showers on Wednesday. Feeling cool, occasionally sunny.