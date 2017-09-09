Watch as Mini Great North Run and first ever Unlimited Great North Wheelchair begin exciting weekend

Have your say

Hundreds of young runners and a special new wheelchair race have been warming up the region ahead of tomorrow's Great North Run.

The world famous half marathon has expanded into a weekend of sporting celebrations in recent years, and events are already well underway.

Cousins and friends of Chloe Rutherford, who are taking part in the Mini and Junior Great North Run events today.

The day began with the Great North 5k for adult runners on the banks of the Tyne, seeing adult runners run both Gateshead and Newcastle sides of the river.

Next was the Mini Great North run, for three-to-eight-year-olds, on Newcastle's Quayside, where dozens of waves of young runners and their families set off on a 1.5k route.

A new event for novice wheelchair racers, the Unlimited Great North Wheelchair Event, also took place on the Quayside.

The City Games have also been drawing in the crowds, with athletes competing in a number of events.

Next up is the Junior Great North Run, which will see nine-to-sixteen-year-olds complete a 4k course on the Quayside.

