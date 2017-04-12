Two children fight for life in hospital after serious road crash

Two children are fighting for life in hospital after being involved in a serious road crash.

The 13-year-old and 11-year-old were critically injured when a VW Polo was involved in a collision on the Redheugh Bridge yesterday.

Police were alerted to the crash on the northbound carriageway on the Gateshead side of the River Tyne, at 6.05pm.

Emergency services attended and the 19-year-old female driver, 32-year-old passenger and three children passengers - aged 15, 13 and 11 - were taken to hospital.

The 13-year-old and 11-year-old remain in hospital in a critical condition.



The road was closed for three-and-a-half hours to allow for the recovery of the vehicle involved and to carry out enquiries at the scene.



An investigation is ongoing to establish the circumstances behind the collision and police are now appealing for any witnesses to the incident to come forward.



If you saw what happened, or were in the area at the time and saw the vehicle involved, contact police on 101 quoting log 829 11/04/17.