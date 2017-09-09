Sporting stars wow at Great North CityGames

Some of the world's top names in athletics have wowed in the Great North City Games ahead of tomorrow's Great North Run.

Gold medal-winning Paralympic sprinter Jonnie Peacock was among those competing in the CityGames, which have become a regular fixture on Great North Run weekend.

CityGames in Gateshead. Pictures by Owen Humphrys/PA Wire

He 24-year-old track star overcame illness to win in his event, before switching his attentions to Strictly Come Dancing, which he will appear in this season.

Peacock had to delay his travel to the North East after becoming ill, but arrived in time to record a victory in the men’s Para Athletics T44 100m on the pop-up track in Gateshead.

Sir Mo Farah was also out meeting the crowds ahead of tomorrow's half marathon, in which he hopes to claim his fourth consecutive victory.

Dina Asher Smith at the Great North CityGames. Picture by Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

In the long jump, there was a rare occurrence for the crowd when the top three competitors all recorded the same distance – 6.46.

Lorraine Ugen won under the countback rule, with her second best jump of 6.43 putting her ahead of Kseninja Balta and Jazmin Sawyers who finished second and third respectively.

Desiree Henry got the afternoon off to a fine start with victory in the women’s 100m, finishing four hundredths of a second ahead of 4x100m relay teammate Asha Philip, Henry finishing 11.61 for the win. South Africa’s Carina Horn was third with 11.78.

In the first mile of the day, Jordan Williamsz won in 4.05.88, the Australian ahead of Brit Elliot Giles in 4.0617 and Marcin Lewandowski in 4.06.67.

Jonnie Peacock at the Great North CityGames. Picture by Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

Aries Merritt pulled out of the men’s 110m hurdles in midweek, allowing Petr Svoboda to win in 13.62, with American Jarret Eaton second in 13.69 and Koen Smet third in 13.80.

Perri Shakes-Drayton claimed first place in the women’s 500m, coming in at 1.06.69 ahead of Anyika Onuora in 1.06.70 with Lisanne De Witte third with 1.07.19.

Nijel Amos won the men’s 500m in 59.26 from Guy Learmouth in 1.00.73 and Dwayne Cowan third in 1.01.01.

Melissa Courtney held off against Kenya’s Winny Chebet to win the women’s mile in 4.33.83, with Chebet second in 4.34.42 and Rosie Clarke third in 4.34.42.

In the 150m, Dina Asher-Smith and Bianca Williams, both from the silver medal-winning women’s 4x100m team from the World Championships in London this summer, went head-to-head.

Asher-Smith won in 16.70, with Williams second with 17.00 while Dutchwoman Naomi Sedney was third in 17.40.

Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake, the anchor in the 4x100m men’s relay team who won the gold at the World Championships, was denied victory in the men’s 150m with the 23-year-old finishing second to Ameer Webb who clocked 15.24. Mitchell-Blake finished in 15.26 ahead of Harry Aikines-Aryeetey who clocked 15.38.

In the men’s pole vault, Urho Kujanpaa took victory with 5.45, the Finn finishing ahead of France’s Stanley Joseph and Finland’s Tomas Wecksten with 5.30 apiece.