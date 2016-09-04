'Snob' mother loses court fight to father from 'Geordie' family from 'grotty' estate

A teacher who described herself as a "snob" and said a member of her ex-husband's family spoke "Geordie" and lived on a "grotty" estate has lost a court fight over the care of her two children.

Judge Rachel Hudson has decided that the youngsters, who are eight and nine, should live with their father.

She said they could have supervised contact with their mother once a fortnight.

Detail of the case has emerged in a written ruling by Judge Hudson following a family court hearing in Newcastle.

The judge, who said the woman taught at a college, ruled that no one involved could be identified.

Judge Hudson said family court litigation had started several years ago. The couple had a "volatile" marriage and the woman and her ex-husband had a "highly negative" view of eachother.

She indicated that the children had lived with their mother following the marriage breakdown.

The woman had accused her ex-husband of sexually abusing the children, but Judge Hudson said she found "no reliable evidence" of sexual abuse.

A psychologist had raised a number of concerns about the woman - saying she seemed to have a "complex unbalanced personality".

The woman said a council social worker had "waged a vindictive campaign against her to try and drive her to insanity".

Social services staff wanted the children to move to live with their father.

Judge Hudson concluded such a move would be in the children's "welfare interests".

Social workers had told the judge how the woman had been "disparaging" about one of the children's paternal aunts.

"The local authority evidence records that (the woman) was disparaging about (the aunt) and said that she had a speech impediment," said Judge Hudson in her ruling.

"When that was clarified, (the mother) said, 'she says er and speaks Geordie'."

Judge Hudson said the woman had been questioned about her attitude to the aunt - and the aunt's partner - during the hearing.

The judge added: "I found her initially evasive but (she) then retorted that she is a snob and lives in one of the best areas in the locality ... whereas the (aunt and uncle) live in an ex-council estate which she described as 'scruffy and grotty'."