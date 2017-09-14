North East pilot and passenger killed in plane crash on Queen's Sandringham Estate

A pilot and passenger killed when their light aircraft crashed on the Queen's Sandringham Estate in Norfolk have been named.

Pilot Nigel Dodds, aged in his 50s, and his passenger Val Barnes, in her 70s, died when the Piper PA28 plane crashed on private marshland near Wolferton on Monday.

The land is part of the Sandringham Estate.

Mr Dodds is understood to be from the Gateshead area, near Newcastle, and Ms Barnes is from nearby Whickham.

Emergency services were called to the crash just before 11am on Monday and Norfolk Police said the pair were pronounced dead at the scene.

The Air Accidents Investigation Branch sent a team of inspectors and the aircraft was recovered by lorry and taken to a facility in Farnborough, Hampshire, for further examination.