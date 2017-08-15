Newcastle's High Level Bridge re-opens after suspicious package reports

The High Level Bridge in Newcastle has re-opened following reports of a suspicious package earlier today.

Officers from both Northumbria Police and the British Transport Police attended the scene following the first report of the package at 11.45am.

A full assessment of the package has been carried out by specialist officers and it has now been removed from the scene.



As a result the bridge is now fully re-opened to pedestrians, vehicles and the rail network.



Police would like to reassure the public that the item seized did not pose any threat to members of the public.



Officers will still be carrying out inquiries to identify how the package came to be on the bridge and the area where it was found will remain cordoned off.



If anyone has any information about the package then they should contact police on 101 quoting log 398 15/08/17.