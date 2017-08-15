Newcastle's High Level Bridge closed after suspicious package reports

The High Level Bridge in Newcastle is closed to all pedestrians and traffic following reports of a suspicious package.
Officers from both Northumbria Police and the British Transport Police are in attendance while checks are carried out.
Diversions are currently in place for those travelling in the area - and there is disruption to rail services currently arriving into Newcastle, the BTP added.
More follows.
