Newcastle fan jumps off pub roof, fractures both heels, and still goes to the game!

Do you know the Newcastle fan, pictured centre, with two pals, who broke his heels jumping off a pub roof? Pic: @PNEPolice/Twitter.
A Newcastle United fan seriously injured himself leaping off a pub roof - and still made it to a pre-season friendly match!

The supporter, who has not been named, was pictured on the Twitter account of Preston North End football officer Pc Paul Elliott.

His Tweet said: "Ultimate Geordie jumps off roof of the boozer...suspected fractured heels...still goes the game! We don't condone this behaviour #NUFC."

A later message from the same account said: "The Kings Arms pub Garstang soon to be renamed The Geordie's Heels."

There was little sympathy for the fan on the social networking page.

Bedford_Mag (@labpedro) said: The pain will kick in once the booze has worn off;)"

Action from the Preston North End v Newcastle United game. Pic: PA.

And Gus (@angusbudden) Tweeted: "Believe it or not, but this is who I chose as my best man to look after me during the stag/wedding! I'm screwed!"

Daniel Hooley (@DanielH19) saw the funny side, commenting: "If he'd brought his boots he'd still get game time ahead of Colback."

Yesterday's game at Deepdale between Preston North End and Rafa's Benitez's Newcastle ended in a 1-1 draw.

* Do you know the injured supporter? Email us at copydesk.northeast@jpress.co.uk or contact us via Facebook or Twitter.