'My road name is Mohamed' - Sir Mo Farah asks for new title as he guns for fourth Great North Run win

Sir Mo Farah wants to be known as "Mohamed" when he takes on the Great North Run next month after bowing out of his track career.

The 34-year-old claimed a silver medal in his last major track championship race in London, finishing behind Ethiopia's Muktar Edris in the 5,000 metres on Saturday night.

Farah is now switching his focus to road racing - beginning with the Great North Run on September 10 - and wants it to be a fresh start, with the four-time world champion ditching "Mo" to become known as "Mohamed".

He said: "My road name is Mohamed. I just feel like Mo is done. I need to forget about what I've achieved and what I've done."

Farah has two track races left in his career after claiming silver in his last major championship race.

Next Sunday he will race for the last time in front of a British track audience at the Muller Grand Prix in Birmingham's Alexander Stadium next Sunday.

He will then end his track career over 5,000m at Weltklasse, Zurich on August 24 at the Diamond League final in Switzerland.

After that, he will race on the track no more and take to the road, beginning the new era of his career bidding for a fourth straight Great North Run title in the road half marathon, which runs from Newcastle to South Shields.

However, Farah quit the track to focus on cracking the marathon. He made his debut over the distance at the London Marathon in 2014, but it is yet to be announced when he will race again over 26.2 miles.

He said: "I think can do something on the road. But I think it will take a few years and few marathons to get it right."

Farah has won 10 global titles including an Olympic double at London 2012.

"To continue until 2017, it's been amazing. London is where it all happened. It changed my life and my career," said the four-time Olympic champion, who will race at Birmingham's Diamond League meet next weekend," he told the Press Association over the weekend.

"No matter what I do in life, it will never be the same. I will sadly miss that. But it is time to make a move. I want to be able to close that chapter in my life. I've done my country and many people proud. It makes me proud to be British.

"For many years... growing up in Teddington and seeing the Kenyans and Ethiopians winning I never thought, 'One day, we'll be able to challenge them and beat them at their own game'.

"You remember Haile Gebrselassie, Paul Tergat, they were winning for many years. Nobody would have thought a British guy would ever beat the Kenyans and Ethiopians.

"I'm very proud to have achieved what I have achieved. It's been an incredible journey. I hope I can leave a legacy behind for the younger kids and show anything is possible in life if you stick at it.

"Sometimes, I get emotional because track is where I've made it. I won obviously at London 2012. The following week, when the Olympics had finished, I was known worldwide."