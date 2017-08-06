Murder investigation launched after attack behind nightclub

A murder investigation has been launched after a man died in hospital after he was found unconscious behind a nightclub.

Officers probing the death are appealing for information after the victim was found behind Powerhouse in Westmoreland Road, Newcastle, at about 5.40am today

Emergency Services attended and the man was taken to hospital in a serious condition where he later died.



It is believed the man, thought to be in his 50s, had been assaulted and two men have been arrested and are in police custody.



Any witnesses are asked to contact Northumbria Police on 101 quoting reference 255 060817 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.