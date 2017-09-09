Mo Farah tweets Usain Bolt Tyne Bridge picture in lighthearted competition

Olympic legend Mo Farah sent Usain Bolt a picture of the Tyne Bridge in a lighthearted competition on twitter.

Sir Mo is in the North East this weekend ahead of the Great North Run, while Usain Bolt is in Sydney, Australia. The latter posted a picture of the famous Sydney Harbour Bridge, only for his fellow Olympic champion to try and trump it.

Both bridges were in constructed by Dorman Long and Co of Middlesbrough, and share a similar design - they are both derived from the Hell Gate Bridge in New York City.

Sir Mo is hoping to secure a fourth consecutive win tomorrow in the Great North Run, having retired from track events following the London Games earlier this summer.

He already made Great North Run history in 2016 when he became the first man to win the race for a third consecutive year.

