Man dies as car overturns in late night collision

A 25-year-old man has died after the car he was in crashed into a parked vehicle and overturned.

In the early hours of today, police received a report of a collision between a red Ford Fiesta and a parked car on Scotswood Road, Newcastle.



The car was found on its roof outside ADM Pressings at the junction with Paradise Yard.



Emergency services attended and the road was closed for around six hours to allow officers to deal with the incident.

Two men in the Fiesta were taken to the Royal Victoria Infirmary for treatment.



One of the men died in hospital this morning.

He has been named as Mark Jack Park, 25, from Newcastle.



The second man, also 25-years-old, is recovering in hospital and his condition is stable.

His injuries are serious but not thought to be life threatening.



Inquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances behind the crash and police are appealing for any witnesses to get in touch.



Motor Patrols Sergeant Mick Shield, from Northumbria Police's Operations Department, said: "Although this happened late in the evening we still believe there would have been witnesses who could help with our investigation.



"It has happened on a well known road just outside Newcastle city centre and we need anyone who was in the area and may have seen the vehicle in the lead up to the collision to get in touch.



"All of our thoughts are currently with Mark's family who have to come to terms with the tragic aftermath of this collision and specialist officers will be supporting them at this difficult time.



"We need to establish why the Fiesta collided with the parked car and those who were in the area at the time may have vital information that could help our investigation."



Any witnesses, or anyone who may be able to help police, is asked to contact officers on 101 quoting reference 6 18/01/17 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.