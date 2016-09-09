Man charged with manslaughter after death of North East man

Detectives investigating the suspected murder of a 48-year-old have charged a man.

Brian Elliott, 44, of Durham Road, Gateshead has been charged with manslaughter and is due in court following the death of David Swales.

Mr Swales, of Lumley Gardens, Gateshead, died in hospital after sustaining serious injuries at an address in Durham Road, in the town on Thursday.

Police were called by the ambulance service after they took the man to hospital, following a disturbance at about 11pm at the junction with Granville Street.

A 29 year-old woman, who was also arrested as part of inquiries, has been released without further action.

Police are keen to appeal for information and specifically want to speak to a man who they believed stopped to assist after Mr Swales had been assaulted.

The man is not a suspect to the assault but may have information to help with the investigation.

The man is believed to have been on a bike and wearing a hi-viz jacket.

Officers would also like to speak to any taxi drivers or motorists who were in the area at the time of the disturbance and have dashboard cameras.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Mark Ord, said: "Our condolences are with David's family at this tragic time.

"We have been following various lines of enquiries throughout the night and throughout today to establish the exact circumstances around this incident.

“I am keen for anyone who may have witnessed a disturbance in Durham Road, near to Granville Street, on Wednesday night to please get in contact as they may be able to help us with our inquiries. "No matter how insignificant you may think the information is, it may be a vital piece of information to help us determine what has happened. "We are also keen to speak to a cyclist wearing a hi-viz jacket who offered to call an ambulance for David after he had been assaulted.

"I want to stress this man is in no way suspected of being involved in the assault but may have vital information about the incident. "Extra officers are in the area to speak to local residents and offer reassurance and answer any concerns the local community may have. Any witnesses should ring Northumbria Police on 101 quoting reference David Swales incident room or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.