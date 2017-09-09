Hundreds of young runners complete Junior Great North Run

Hundreds of young runners have completed the Junior Great North Run in the final build up to tomorrow's half marathon.

The runners, all aged between nine and 16, set off in several waves from 2.45pm to 4.35pm this afternoon on the 4k route along the Newcastle and Gateshead riversides.

Junior Great North Run 2017

It came after hundreds of three-to-eight-year-olds completed the shorted 1.5k route.

Crowds were also out for the Great North CityGames, which saw top GB athletes including Jonnie Peaock and Dina Asher Smith claiming victory alongside some of the world's best.

The events were just day one of the Great North Run weekend, of course, with 57,000 runners due to set off tomorrow morning on the famous half marathon route from Newcastle to Sunderland.