Controlled explosion to be carried out after hazardous chemicals found at college

Have your say

A controlled explosion will be carried out today after hazardous chemicals were found at a college.

Northumbria Police say they were informed earlier this morning that hazardous chemicals had been identified at Newcastle College.

Concerns were raised due to the way the chemicals were being stored and a controlled explosion will be carried out on the Town Moor to dispose of the chemicals safely.

Explosives Ordnance Disposal are attending to carry out the controlled explosion.

There is nothing untoward or suspicious about the chemicals and officers say it is purely the conditions in which they were stored that has caused concern.

A cordon has been put in place and local residents informed as a precaution.

Roads around the college are closed to allow the incident to be dealt with safely.