Controlled explosion carried out after hazardous chemicals found at college

A controlled explosion has been carried out after hazardous chemicals were found at a college.

Earlier this morning a member of staff at Newcastle College raised concern about the storage of some chemicals in the college.

This followed advise that had been issued nationally about the storage of particular chemicals used at schools and colleges across the country.



Due to the concerns raised around the conditions in which the chemicals were stored Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) attended and removed the materials.



As a precaution EOD carried out a controlled explosion on the Town Moor.



Roads around in the area were closed for a short time to allow the incident to be dealt with safely.



Residents were not evacuated but were informed about the incident.



Chief Inspector Dave Morrison said: "I would like to stress there was nothing untoward or suspicious about this incident.

"A diligent member of staff raised concern and as a precaution the chemicals were disposed of safely by explosives ordnance disposal.



"I'd like to thank local residents and people in the area for their patience and understanding while emergency services dealt with the incident as we appreciate there will have been some disruption for them."