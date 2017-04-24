Can you help police to find missing Susan?

Police are appealing for help to trace a North East woman who has been missing from home since the weekend.

Susan Fulthorp, 41, lives in Dunston, Gateshead, and was reported missing to police at about 8pm on Saturday.

Police say Susan Fulthorp doesn't have vital medication with her.

Inquiries to locate her are ongoing, but both police and her family are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare.

She is about 5ft 7in tall, of slim build, with shoulder length brown hair, which she was wearing tied up.

It is believed she is wearing a black T-shirt, blue jeans, a black bomber jacket and black boots.

Anyone who knows her whereabouts is asked to call police on 101, quoting log 1091 22/04/17, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.