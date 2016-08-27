Brutal boyfriend took pictures of injuries inflicted on girlfriend during savage attack which went on for days

A mum was beaten, humiliated and photographed by her boyfriend during a brutal assault that went on for days.

Paul Hughes poured lager over his victim while pelting her with cans then subjected her to vicious violence because he struggled to fall asleep.

During the cruel campaign, the 31-year-old withheld the woman's epilepsy medication, which resulted in her having an attack.

She suffered two badly blacked eyes as well as deep bruising and injuries across her face and body.

The shocking attack last October, during which Hughes took a series of photographs of the injuries he inflicted, brought the couple's five month relationship to an end.

The victim said in a statement: "I am now scared of my own shadow.

"I don't sleep properly, every noise wakes me, thinking it could be Paul at my door."

At Newcastle Crown Court Hughes, of Avon Avenue, North Shields, admitted assault and was jailed for 21 months.

He was given a lifelong restraining order to prevent any contact with the woman.

The judge was shown the shocking pictures Hughes had taken of the injuries he caused during the attack.

Mr Recorder Mark McKone told him: "This involved a repeated assault over a number of days.

"Photographs the court have were taken by you. That is quite bizarre and worrying and suggests you were quite pleased with what you had done."

The court heard the violence started on October 9 last year when Hughes started pushing the woman against walls in his home without reason.

He then left and came back early the next day, with friends and lager in tow.

He threw two of the lager cans, which hit her, then poured a third one over her head, leaving her soaking and humiliated.

The court heard the woman made a bid to leave the house but Hughes dragged her back.

The couple eventually went to bed, but the court heard trouble started again when Hughes could not sleep.

Prosecutor Kieran Rainey said: "He couldn't sleep and refused to let her sleep.

"He was constantly waking her up.

"She was constantly pushed, punched, flicked and kicked by the defendant."

Mr Rainey said it was "mainly hits to the face and kicks to the legs".

It was after the victim managed to leave the house and seek help from a friend she suffered an epeliptic fit.

Mr Rainey said: "During the course of the assaults the defendant stopped her from taking her epilepsy medication.

"This was for a total of three days."

Mr Rainey said the victim suffered "gratuitous degradation" during the attacks, when she was humiliated by being soaked in lager in front of others.

Paul Currer, defending, said: "He has no recollection at all of the events which led to her injuries."

The court heard Hughes has a history of drink and drug problems which he is now trying to overcome.

Mr Currer said Hughes is sorry for his behaviour and is now settled with a new partner, who is pregnant by him.